Economic Pulse: Week of 3/21/25

The FED Holds Steady on Interest Rates

After increasing rates 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, the FED implemented three rate cuts between September and December of last year. In March, it held rates steady, announcing that “we now have inflation coming in from an exogenous source, but the underlying inflationary picture before that was basically 2.5% inflation, 2% growth and 4% unemployment.”

(Original air-date: 3/21/25)