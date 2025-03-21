© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/21/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:35 PM EDT

The FED Holds Steady on Interest Rates

After increasing rates 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, the FED implemented three rate cuts between September and December of last year. In March, it held rates steady, announcing that “we now have inflation coming in from an exogenous source, but the underlying inflationary picture before that was basically 2.5% inflation, 2% growth and 4% unemployment.”

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 3/21/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse interest ratesInflationUnemploymentEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content