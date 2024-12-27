© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/27/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:45 PM EST

Holiday Retail Sales Rose by 3.8%.

According to MasterCard, retail sales excluding automotive increased 3.8% year-over-year from November 1 through December 24. Adjusting for inflation, that is real increase in sales was 1.1%. And almost all the increase in retail sales was due to the 6.7% increase in online sales. Sales at brick-and-mortar stores only increased by 2.9%, adjusted for inflation, meaning only a 0.2% increase in real sales. Foot traffic in stores has been below last year every month this year. And the National Retail Federation estimates that 17% of all purchases will be returned.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 12/27/24)

