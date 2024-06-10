Economic Pulse: Week of 6/7/24

Is the US economy in a recession?

According to the Harris poll, 56% of Americans believe the US is in a recession. Before moving ahead, let’s review the definition of recession, a period of falling GDP, with plummeting employment causing high unemployment rate and falling retail sales, usually accompanied with the stock market and purchasing power dropping.

(Original air-date: 6/7/24)