"It's More than Just an Event" with Joanne Garcia and Eric Fontanez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Joanne Garcia and Eric Fontanez, the new co-chairs of the Bethlehem-Patillas Sister City relationship, ahead of their transition into the roles and their September 26th Sister Cities event at SteelStacks.

Joanne and Eric share how their experience living in the community has shaped their appreciation of the region and its cultures. They also explore what they'd like to see from the Sister City relationship in the years to come and why embracing different cultures benefits everyone.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/27/26)

