WDIY Headlines
A Mission of Folks Serving Others with Pastor Bob Rapp | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published September 4, 2024 at 10:18 AM EDT

On this special Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with UCC Pastor Bob Rapp to talk about his work at the Bethlehem church and as the Executive Director of the Bethlehem Emergency Shelter. Pastor Rapp talks about his church's mission-driven work that ranges from a homeless shelter to clothing and food distributions.

Pastor Rapp goes on to talk about how important it is for everyone in the community to pitch in to create the neighborhoods they want to see. He also shares ways that people can get involved in helping the congregation's efforts.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/3/24)

Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
