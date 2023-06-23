Mayor J. William Reynolds, Janine Santoro, and the Search for a Sister City | Charla Comunitaria

On the newest episode of Charla Comunitaria, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and Janine Santoro, Director of Equity and Inclusion to talk about their personal stories, what Bethlehem means to them, and their vision for the city.

They also discuss Bethlehem's ongoing search for a sister city in Puerto Rico, how the community can weigh in on the search, and the benefits this new relationship could bring to both the Bethlehem and Puerto Rican communities.

Residents can provide input on the Puerto Rican sister city search by filling out the survey here. Responses will be accepted until June 30.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 6/22/23)