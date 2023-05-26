© 2023
¡Hola Ecuador!: Previewing the 2023 HCLV Fiesta Gala with Victoria Montero and Katherine Mann | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published May 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Aurea Ortiz (left), Katherine Mann (center) and Victoria Montero (right)
Aurea Ortiz (left), Katherine Mann (center) and Victoria Montero (right)

For her inaugural episode, new Charla Comunitaria host Aurea Ortiz welcomes Victoria Montero, Executive Director of the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley and Katherine Mann to talk about the center's upcoming June 23 Fiesta Gala, which is celebrating the country of Ecuador.

They talk about the gala's offerings, from food to music to community recognition, as well as services offered through the Hispanic Center, details about Ecuadorian culture, and some of Katherine's memories and experiences growing up as a member of the Ecuadorian community in the Lehigh Valley.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 5/25/23)

Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
