© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Understanding Workers' Compensation Law with HGSK's Mark Kogan | Charla Comunitaria

By Olga Negrón
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
IMG_0914.JPG

Continuing her theme of discussing the rights of undocumented immigrants, Olga Negrón welcomes personal injury attorney Mark Kogan from HGSK Law Firm, an expert on workers' compensation law.

They talk about the history of creating workers' compensation laws, what these laws cover and what a person needs to know if they suffer an injury or accident at work.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/23/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria workers' compensationCharla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content