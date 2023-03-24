Understanding Workers' Compensation Law with HGSK's Mark Kogan | Charla Comunitaria

Continuing her theme of discussing the rights of undocumented immigrants, Olga Negrón welcomes personal injury attorney Mark Kogan from HGSK Law Firm, an expert on workers' compensation law.

They talk about the history of creating workers' compensation laws, what these laws cover and what a person needs to know if they suffer an injury or accident at work.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/23/23)