Recognizing Puerto Rican Heritage and Latin-American Achievement | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negron is excited to welcome Marigny Pellot, a member of the nonprofit Puerto Rican Cultural Preservation. Olga explains the history and importance of recognizing the Puerto Rican flag, and Marigny shares information about the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Flag Raising, Parade, and Festival on Sunday, July 31 starting at 11 a.m.

Then Olga welcomes Chairman Norman Bristol Colón of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention, who previews the event, which is coming to Allentown from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and celebrates the achievements of over one million Latin Americans in the Commonwealth.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/28/22)