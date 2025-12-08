Zootopia 2 | At the Movies

The characters of the original “Zootopia,” released nearly a decade ago in 2016 and winner of best animated feature film at the 89th Academy Awards, are back. Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), a rabbit who is now an officer in the Zootopia Police Department, and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a red fox also now a Zootopia police office, are on the trail of Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Comedy, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 12/8/25)