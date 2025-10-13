The Smashing Machine | At the Movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler turned movie star and Freedom High School, Bethlehem Area School District, graduate, portrays Mark Kerr, a Mixed Martial Arts champion, in the movie, “The Smashing Machine.” Emly Blunt co-stars as Kerr’s wife. “The Smashing Machine” is directed and edited by Benny Safdie (“Uncut Gems”) from his own screenplay. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama Sports.

