WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

One Battle After Another | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
One Battle After Another
/
IMDb

“One Battle After Another,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, stars Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro and has the feature movie acting debut of Chase Infiniti. DiCaprio plays a washed-up revolutionary who faces off against Sean Penn as a miliary officer who is tracking hm. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action Crime Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/6/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
