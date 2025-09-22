© 2025
At the Movies

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:05 PM EDT
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
/
IMDb

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is the third feature film in the franchise based on the British historical drama television series set from 1912 to 1926 that was created and co-written by Julian Fellowes. Most of the actors in the television series and films are back with the notable exception of Maggie Smith (1934-2024), who played Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/22/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
