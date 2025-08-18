Freakier Friday | At the Movies

“Freakier Friday” is the sequel to “Freaky Friday” (2003), starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan who reprise their roles as a Tess and Anna, respectively, a mother and daughter who experience body-swapping and learn to better appreciate and love each other. This time it’s more complicated. Tess and Anna switch bodies with Harper (Julia Butters), Anna’s daughter, and Lily (Sophia Hammons), daughter of Eric (Manny Jacinto), finance and soon to be husband of Anna. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Fantasy film.

(Original air-date: 8/18/25)

