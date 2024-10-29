Saturday Night | At the Movies

Live on movie screens, it’s “Saturday Night.” The 90 minutes leading up to the 1975 debut of “Saturday Night Live” is told in near real time. Oscar-nominated Jason Reitman (“Up in the Air,” “Juno”) captures the frenetic backstage rush to get the TV show on the air. It’s a must-see for fans of “SNL” and sketch comedy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Comedy, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/28/24)

