Barbie | At the Movies

The movie Barbie is based on the children's fashion doll created by Ruth Handler and launched in 1959 by the Mattel toy company. Barbie (Margot Robbie) travels from Barbieland to the real world, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) along for the ride. The comedy is more than just a day at the beach. Also starring: America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon. Greta Gerwig directs the film that adults can enjoy, too, or maybe even more.

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the adventure fantasy comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)