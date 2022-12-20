Spirited | At the Movies

Spirited is an all-singing, all-dancing take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol - the classic tale of Scrooge, time-traveling, spirits and redemption. The high-energy movie, with dazzling choreography and catchy songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar recipients, La La Land), stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the musical comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)