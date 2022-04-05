© 2022
At the Movies

The Lost City | At the Movies

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
Trying to dip her toe back into the rom-com genre, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The Lost City, a romantic comedy about a book tour gone horribly wrong. Daniel Radcliffe co-stars as the bad guy (?) and Brad Pitt hams it along for the ride. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action comedy that seems similar to the 1980s classic Romancing the Stone.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/4/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
    The Outfit | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    In The Outfit, Mark Rylance (Oscar recipient, supporting actor, Bridge of Spies, 2015) plays Leonard Burling, an unassuming tailor in Chicago circa 1956 when suddenly, the mob wants some alterations. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the expertly tailored suspense period crime drama directed by Graham Moore.