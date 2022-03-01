© 2022
Uncharted and Death on the Nile | At the Movies

Published March 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST
ATM Uncharted Nile.jpg

Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg again topped the weekend theatrical movie box office charts. Additionally Death on the Nile, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, also topped the box office when it was released. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews both flicks – the action film based on the video game, and the “whodunit” based on the Agatha Christie novel.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)

At the Movies UnchartedTom HollandMark WahlbergDeath on the NileKenneth BranaghAgatha Christiewhodunitvideo gamesMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
