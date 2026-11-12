Keeping a City Active with Mandy Tolino | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Mandy Tolino, Director of the Allentown Parks and Recreation Department, to explore what it really looks like for a "small but mighty" team to organize programming and maintain outdoor spaces for an entire city year-round.

Mandy reveals where the money allocated to the department is directed and talks about balancing between new projects and maintenance of current property. She also discusses the partnerships that help expand the department's reach and the biggest misconceptions about their work.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/12/26)

