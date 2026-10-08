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Active Lehigh Valley

Making Movement Accessible with Katherine Siwy | Active LV

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:22 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Katherine Siwy, Vice President of Programs with the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, about the importance of getting out and active, especially for people with disabilities. Katherine shares the programs the Arc offers to support activity that works for each individual person.

Katherine explains how activities may be adapted for different abilities and why it's bittersweet to see people graduate from their programs. Plus, the need for accessible buildings and spaces throughout the community and the value of everyday inclusion.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/8/26)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Katherine SiwyThe Arc of Lehigh and Northampton CountiesdisabilitiesInclusionAccessibility
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
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