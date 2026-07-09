"Madness On Wheels" with Gary Thornton | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Gary Thornton, Executive Director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, to learn more about the unique, world-class velodrome bringing track cycling races to the Lehigh Valley.

Gary talks about the amazing athletes people can watch and the different types of races that take place at the facility, including some that many people have never seen before, and he shares the organization's focus on riding, not just racing.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/9/26)

