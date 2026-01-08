Activity for All Abilities with Julie Benjamin | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell welcomes Julie Benjamin, Executive Director of Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region. They discuss the long list of sports participants can get involved in and the different levels they can take their involvement to.

Julie shares the importance of the staff and volunteers who assist with programming and events and talks about how she's seen both athletes and coaches be impacted in positive ways.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

