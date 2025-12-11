© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Active Lehigh Valley

"Bring On the Cold" with Adam Fairchild | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:51 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Adam Fairchild, owner of Easton Outdoor Company, to emphasize that there's no such thing as bad weather, there's only bad gear. Adam shares why real winter gear is important during colder months and what layering really means.

They discuss head gear, gloves, footwear, and accessory items like trekking poles, and Adam shares advice for those trying to decide what gear to start with.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/11/25)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Adam FairchildEaston Outdoor Companywinter weatherExercise
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content