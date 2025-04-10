Seeing the World from the Water with Sierra Fogal | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Sierra Fogal, President of Pocono Whitewater, to talk about the excitement and beauty of the activity. Sierra shares the story of Pocono Whitewater's founding and how she got into whitewater activities.

They also discuss the vast opportunities for whitewater rafting across Pennsylvania, which boasts the 6th largest outdoor recreation industry in the nation. Sierra reveals what first-timers should expect, talks about necessary skills for navigating a river, and emphasizes the ability to see nature's beauty from a different perspective on the river.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/10/25)