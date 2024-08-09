Building a Physical and Emotional Toolbox with Liz Fones, Melissa Dowches, and Devon Helmer | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Liz Fones, Executive Director, Melissa Dowches, teacher and volunteer coach, and Devon Helmer, former participant and junior coach with Girls On the Run Lehigh Valley. They emphasize the organization's goal to teach girls how to be strong physically and emotionally during a vital age range.

Liz, Melissa, and Devon discuss the impacts the organization has had on them, the value of giving young girls the feeling that they're part of something, and how everyone can get involved in the organization.

Fall Registration is open now – for more information about participating sites, days and times, visit www.gotrlehighpocono.org or email info@girlsontherun.org.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/8/24)

