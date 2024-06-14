Prevention Over Treatment: Avoiding Ticks with Dr. Jeffrey Jahre | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, MD, of St. Luke's University Health Network about how important it is to be aware of ticks as the weather gets warmer. Dr. Jahre explains how ticks pick up and transfer bacteria that can lead to Lyme disease.

The pair discusses symptoms and treatment of Lyme disease, what to do if you find a tick on your body, and how to avoid getting bitten while spending more time outdoors this summer.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

(Original air-date: 6/13/24)