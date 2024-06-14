© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Active Lehigh Valley

Prevention Over Treatment: Avoiding Ticks with Dr. Jeffrey Jahre | Active LV

By Margaret McConnell
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, MD, of St. Luke's University Health Network about how important it is to be aware of ticks as the weather gets warmer. Dr. Jahre explains how ticks pick up and transfer bacteria that can lead to Lyme disease.

The pair discusses symptoms and treatment of Lyme disease, what to do if you find a tick on your body, and how to avoid getting bitten while spending more time outdoors this summer.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/13/24)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Dr. Jeffrey JahreSt. Luke's University Health NetworkticksLyme DiseaseSummerLehigh Valley
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Related Content