St. Luke's D&L RaceFest 2023 with Mike Drabenstott and Claire Sadler | Active LV

On this episode, Greg highlights the upcoming St. Luke's D&L RaceFest with Race Director Mike Drabenstott and Executive Director of the D&L Trail Claire Sadler. The group discusses the value of having such a great network of trails, the excitement leading up to and during the event, and the importance of getting out and active no matter your experience level.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/12/23)