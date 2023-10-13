© 2023
St. Luke's D&L RaceFest 2023 with Mike Drabenstott and Claire Sadler | Active LV

By Greg Capogna
Published October 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT

On this episode, Greg highlights the upcoming St. Luke's D&L RaceFest with Race Director Mike Drabenstott and Executive Director of the D&L Trail Claire Sadler. The group discusses the value of having such a great network of trails, the excitement leading up to and during the event, and the importance of getting out and active no matter your experience level.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/12/23)

Active Lehigh ValleyLehigh ValleyD&L TrailSt. Luke's D&L RaceFestMichael DrabenstottClaire SadlerExercisemarathons
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
