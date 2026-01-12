© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Young Valley Leaders

Art Is Not Linear with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya, Stacie Brennan, and Pau Quintanajornet | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published January 12, 2026 at 2:35 PM EST
Daian Gan
/
Pexels

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya, Stacie Brennan, and Pau Quintanajornet to explore their roles in the local art scene and why they choose to be so involved in it.

The group discusses what the Lehigh Valley is doing right in terms of art and how our region compares to others, as well as what artists and arts organizations need to do to reach the full community.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 1/12/26)

Tags
Young Valley Leaders Daniel Djuro-GoiricelayaPau QuintanajornetStacie BrennanArtscultureCommunity
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
Related Content