Art Is Not Linear with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya, Stacie Brennan, and Pau Quintanajornet | Young Valley Leaders

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Daniel Djuro-Goiricelaya, Stacie Brennan, and Pau Quintanajornet to explore their roles in the local art scene and why they choose to be so involved in it.

The group discusses what the Lehigh Valley is doing right in terms of art and how our region compares to others, as well as what artists and arts organizations need to do to reach the full community.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 1/12/26)

