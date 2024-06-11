© 2024
Young Valley Leaders

"Making Sure Others Can Ride the Tide With Us" with Jack Reilly | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published June 11, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT

This episode's young leader explains how asking good questions is one of the most important steps in successful business.

On this episode, Louis Holzman welcomes Jack Reilly of City Center Group, one of the biggest development companies in the Lehigh Valley and one that's working to make Allentown a more welcoming environment while preserving the character and history of the city.

Jack talks about the difficult battle against the stereotype that Allentown is dangerous, which City Center Group seeks to fight through community facade grants, partnerships with tenants that are aiding community health, and sponsorships of local art programs and murals. He also dives into the financial risk that goes into every project and advice for other young leaders.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 6/10/24)

Jack Reilly City Center Group Development Allentown Grants
Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
