Young Valley Leaders

Work Ethic, Honesty, and Integrity: Betting On Yourself with Sam Younes | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT

Our next leader highlights the importance of betting on yourself and adapting.

On this episode, Louis Holzman sits down with Sam Younes of Zahra, providing a to-go format of Middle Eastern cuisine. She talks about growing up in the business with her family's restaurant Aladdin and her early goal to open her own business.

Sam unwraps the mental and physical exhaustion that come from owning a restaurant, especially during rough times like Covid-19. Ultimately, she illustrates the hard work and perseverance, as well as the love and culture, that are vital to creating quality and being a young leader.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 5/13/24)

Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
