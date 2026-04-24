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You Bet Your Garden

How to Axe Your Ants | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
Erik Karits
/
Pexels

On this episode, Mike McGrath explains the best methods for keeping ants out of your kitchen. Plus, why open windows aren't letting those flies into your house, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/24/26)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
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