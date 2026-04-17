Spring Lawn Care Advice: Leave It Alone! | You Bet Your Garden

On this episode, Mike McGrath urges listeners to leave their lawns alone as Spring weather arrives. Plus, a heaping helping of your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/17/26)

