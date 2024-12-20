© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Bet Your Garden

Saving Money On Produce | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST
AS Photography
/
Pexels

Mike McGrath explains the importance of growing your own fruits and vegetables as grocery store produce prices rise, and explains how to do it no matter your experience level. Plus, volunteer opportunities at the Philadelphia Flower Show, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/20/24)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Gardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
Related Content