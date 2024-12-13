© 2024
You Bet Your Garden

Last Minute Gifts for Gardeners | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:06 PM EST
Mike McGrath returns with a beloved You Bet Your Garden tradition — last minute holiday gifts for the gardeners in your life. Plus, the best herbs to grow indoors during the winter with Miles Arnott of Brookgreen Gardens, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/13/24)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Miles ArnottBrookgreen GardensGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
See stories by Mike McGrath
