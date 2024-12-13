Last Minute Gifts for Gardeners | You Bet Your Garden

Mike McGrath returns with a beloved You Bet Your Garden tradition — last minute holiday gifts for the gardeners in your life. Plus, the best herbs to grow indoors during the winter with Miles Arnott of Brookgreen Gardens, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/13/24)