"Safety Net Providers" with Veronica Gonzalez and Richard Master | Wellness Lehigh Valley

Community Health Centers have been a vital part of America’s healthcare system since 1965. Today, more than 1,500 centers provide affordable care to over 34 million people nationwide. Here in the Lehigh Valley, three organizations operate 45 locations, serving more than 110,000 residents.

But with the threat of federal budget cuts, what will the future of affordable care look like—and how will it affect our hospitals, community organizations, and neighbors?

Join Sally Handlon as Veronica Gonzalez, CEO of Valley Health Partners, and Richard Master, founder and CEO of MCS Industries and founder of Unfinished Business, share their insight on the importance and reach of the Lehigh Valley's Community Health Centers.

(Original air-date: 12/18/25)

