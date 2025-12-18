© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
❄️ Support WDIY's 2025 Year-End Donation Drive by making a contribution today! Tap here or call 610-758-8810. 💙
Wellness Lehigh Valley

"Safety Net Providers" with Veronica Gonzalez and Richard Master | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:03 PM EST

Community Health Centers have been a vital part of America’s healthcare system since 1965. Today, more than 1,500 centers provide affordable care to over 34 million people nationwide. Here in the Lehigh Valley, three organizations operate 45 locations, serving more than 110,000 residents.

But with the threat of federal budget cuts, what will the future of affordable care look like—and how will it affect our hospitals, community organizations, and neighbors?

Join Sally Handlon as Veronica Gonzalez, CEO of Valley Health Partners, and Richard Master, founder and CEO of MCS Industries and founder of Unfinished Business, share their insight on the importance and reach of the Lehigh Valley's Community Health Centers.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/18/25)

Tags
Wellness Lehigh Valley Veronica GonzalezRichard MasterValley Health PartnersCommunity health
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
Related Content