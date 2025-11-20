End-of-Life Support with Tia McCoun | Wellness Lehigh Valley

None of us get out of this life alive — and just as birth begins with labor, so does death. Supporting loved ones at the end of life can be scary and unfamiliar.

Join Sally Handlon as she talks with Tia McCoun, founder of the Boots and Wings Project, about understanding the basics of end-of-life care — and how we can walk this final journey with compassion and peace.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/20/25)

