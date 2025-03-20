Bringing the Community Together with James Palmeri | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with James Palmeri, Vice-Chairman of the Belltower Cultural Center in Martins Creek, to talk about how the community came together to build the center for everyone. They discuss the importance of connecting in-person and the effort to rescue the historic property that the center is located on.

James shares some of the many programs the center offers, from movie screenings to concerts to cooking classes and much more, and gives a glimpse at the new musical competition they'll be hosting.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/20/25)