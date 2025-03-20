© 2025
Wellness Lehigh Valley

Bringing the Community Together with James Palmeri | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with James Palmeri, Vice-Chairman of the Belltower Cultural Center in Martins Creek, to talk about how the community came together to build the center for everyone. They discuss the importance of connecting in-person and the effort to rescue the historic property that the center is located on.

James shares some of the many programs the center offers, from movie screenings to concerts to cooking classes and much more, and gives a glimpse at the new musical competition they'll be hosting.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/20/25)

Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
