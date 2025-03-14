Mental Health and Criminal Justice with Joe Welsh | Wellness Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Sally Handlon sits down with Joe Welsh, Founder and Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute, to talk about their upcoming symposium. Joe gives a glimpse at the scheduled panels that explore topics on the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system.

Joe shares some positive initiatives seen throughout the Lehigh Valley, from Liberty High School to the Bethlehem and Allentown police departments. He also talks about the mission and work of LVJI and talks about the interactive justice map that will be unveiled alongside the symposium.

