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Twenties Toolbox

Figuring Out Where We Want to Belong with Rep. Steve Samuelson | Twenties Toolbox

By Grace Mansfield
Published August 25, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with State Representative Steve Samuelson about the value of getting involved as a young adult as a way of building your own community in the place you choose to put down roots in.

Steve shares the steps he took starting in high school to meet the people around him and help build the community he wanted to see. Plus, what role do local organizations and municipalities play in connecting people, and what makes a community a good place to build a life in?

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 8/25/26)

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Twenties Toolbox Rep. Steve SamuelsonCommunitynetworkingneighborhoodsyoung adultsvolunteering
Grace Mansfield
Grace Mansfield is the host of Twenties Toolbox on WDIY. She is a resident of the Lehigh Valley, a communication student at The University of Scranton ('27), and the host of her own podcast dedicated to all things Philadelphia Phillies.
See stories by Grace Mansfield
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