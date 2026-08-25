Figuring Out Where We Want to Belong with Rep. Steve Samuelson | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield talks with State Representative Steve Samuelson about the value of getting involved as a young adult as a way of building your own community in the place you choose to put down roots in.

Steve shares the steps he took starting in high school to meet the people around him and help build the community he wanted to see. Plus, what role do local organizations and municipalities play in connecting people, and what makes a community a good place to build a life in?

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 8/25/26)

