Following Curiosity, Vulnerability, and Intuition with Megan Frank | Twenties Toolbox

On this episode, Grace Mansfield is joined by Megan Frank, an Emmy Award-Winning journalist and host of PBS39's Common Threads podcast, to talk about how her journey has been shaped by curiosity.

Megan shares moments as a journalist that have opened her eyes and how a curious nature helped her learn more early in her career. Plus, the beauty of living with your heart on your sleeve and what it means to her to create spaces for women to tell their stories.

Twenties Toolbox guides teens and young adults in figuring out how to navigate the next chapter of their lives. New episodes air on the last Tuesday of each month at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 7/28/26)

