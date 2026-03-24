"I'm Good at Finding the Answer" with Skyline Investment Group's Brian Bartee | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Brian Bartee, Managing Partner at Skyline Investment Group, the company in charge of redeveloping the Dixie Cup Factory. Brian shares his journey from personal shopper to large-scale development and why the Lehigh Valley market drew him in.

Brian gives updates on where the Dixie Cup project currently stands and his vision for its future, and explores how the completed product can have major positive impacts for the area.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/24/26)

