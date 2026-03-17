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Trailblazers

"Find the Strength Within" with Larry Holmes Jr. | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Larry Holmes Jr., about what it was like having a world champion boxer as a father and how both of his parents influenced his outlook on hard work.

Larry shares his story of upholding a family legacy while still creating his own path in life, and talks about some of the lessons he's learned from his work in hospitality, real estate, and entrepreneurship. From pivoting to new ventures to bringing along the people that have supported him, Larry tells a story of reinvention, identity, and building something meaningful.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/17/26)

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Trailblazers Larry Holmes Jr.Legends Cigar BarentrepreneurshipLegacyFamilyLehigh Valley
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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