"A Good Leader Creates More Leaders" with GLVADA's Dan Moyer | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Dan Moyer, Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, to explore his journey in the auto industry starting at 14 years old.

Dan talks about the mentors that guided him and the personal experiences that proved leadership is learned, not taught. They explore the process of building a successful team and take a look at the upcoming Lehigh Valley Auto Show, which highlights GLVADA's ongoing commitment to the community.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/10/26)

