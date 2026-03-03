Leadership by Influence with Barry Isett & Associates' Andrew Lawler | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Andrew Lawler, President of Barry Isett & Associates, to explore his journey from the Marine Corps to corporate work, and the challenges and successes that came with that transition.

Andrew shares his belief in being his best in the toughest moments and what made him say yes to his current role. They discuss the idea that your journey is unfolding exactly as it should be and his company's focus on its people and the community.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/3/26)

