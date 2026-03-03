© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Trailblazers

Leadership by Influence with Barry Isett & Associates' Andrew Lawler | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:56 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Andrew Lawler, President of Barry Isett & Associates, to explore his journey from the Marine Corps to corporate work, and the challenges and successes that came with that transition.

Andrew shares his belief in being his best in the toughest moments and what made him say yes to his current role. They discuss the idea that your journey is unfolding exactly as it should be and his company's focus on its people and the community.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/3/26)

Trailblazers Andrew LawlerBarry Isett & AssociatesLeadershipMilitarycompany culture
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
