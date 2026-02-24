© 2026
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Trailblazers

"We Don't Know What's Planned for Us" with Daniel Roebuck | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:33 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes actor, director, and producer Daniel Roebuck, who's not spotlighting his hometown of Bethlehem and the entire Lehigh Valley in his films. Dan shares the moment he knew filmmaking was his calling and how he went from local theater to Hollywood.

Dan talks about his transition to writing and directing and gives behind-the-scenes looks at some of his films, including Getting Grace and his newest film The Hail Mary. They discuss faith, mentorship, and what success looks like to him today.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 2/24/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Daniel RoebuckThe Hail MaryfilmmakingfaithLehigh Valley
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
