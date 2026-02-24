"We Don't Know What's Planned for Us" with Daniel Roebuck | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes actor, director, and producer Daniel Roebuck, who's not spotlighting his hometown of Bethlehem and the entire Lehigh Valley in his films. Dan shares the moment he knew filmmaking was his calling and how he went from local theater to Hollywood.

Dan talks about his transition to writing and directing and gives behind-the-scenes looks at some of his films, including Getting Grace and his newest film The Hail Mary. They discuss faith, mentorship, and what success looks like to him today.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community.

