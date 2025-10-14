"If You Want to Go Further, Go Together" with GEDP's Jared Mast | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Jared Mast, executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership. Jared shares how his leadership style has changed while leading the growth of the city of Easton.

Jared shares the importance of collaboration between sectors and residents in order to create a place people can be proud of. He also shares the work that goes into bringing some of the region's most popular festivals to life, and the influence his father had on his career.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

