Trailblazers

"If You Want to Go Further, Go Together" with GEDP's Jared Mast | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Jared Mast, executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership. Jared shares how his leadership style has changed while leading the growth of the city of Easton.

Jared shares the importance of collaboration between sectors and residents in order to create a place people can be proud of. He also shares the work that goes into bringing some of the region's most popular festivals to life, and the influence his father had on his career.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/14/25)

Tags
Trailblazers Jared MastGreater Easton Development PartnershipcollaborationLeadershipSmall Business
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
