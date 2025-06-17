"Staying the Same Is Falling Behind" with Kurt Landes | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Kurt Landes, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, who shares his experience leading the team and IronPigs Charities since before a stadium even existed. He talks about the work to provide a fun-first experience through a wide array of events that cater to everyone.

Kurt talks about staying relevant in an ever-evolving world and his team's constant push for excellence. He also shares some of the leadership lessons he's learned and his ways of staying motivated.

