The Bakery Inspired by a Cat with Mike Joyce | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee talks with Mike Joyce, founder and owner of Bub's Breads, a sourdough bakery co-located with Lit Coffee Shop in South Bethlehem. Mike shares his three-decade journey in restaurant kitchens before finding a passion for baking during the pandemic.

They discuss the importance of ancient and local grains in Mike's sourdoughs and cover tips for home bakers. Plus, the polydactyl cat that inspired the business name.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/4/26)

