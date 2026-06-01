"Everything Goes Back Out" with Brian Bruno | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Brian Bruno, co-owner of Apple Ridge Farm, an artisan sourdough bakery and diversified farm guided by sustainability—from wood-fired ovens to pasture-raised animals that mow the fence lines.

Brian talks about their heirloom vegetables and root crops that feed a thriving fermentation business and the composting system that's allowed them to avoid purchasing soil inputs. He reflects on the evolving relationship between consumers and local producers.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/26)

